Sheriff, Peace Patrol clarify boundaries

By Kimberly Black

Saguache County Undersheriff Royce Brubacher and Deputy Chavez attended a Crestone Peace Patrol meeting to address concerns about the group’s role in community safety in February. The discussion aimed to ensure Peace Patrol members operate within appropriate boundaries and strengthen collaboration.

Brubacher said, “Some of the citizens in the area have come to me with concerns.” Additionally, “I observed body cam footage where I felt some individuals were getting a little forceful in how they were inserting themselves into situations,” said Brubacher.

The Peace Patrol, a volunteer group dedicated to promoting safety and de-escalation, plays an important role in the community. Both the Sheriff’s office and the Peace Patrol agreed that better-defined roles and training would improve effectiveness.

“If you feel threatened, call the Sheriff,” Brubacher advised. “If we’re not needed, that’s fine, but if we are there, please step back when asked.”

Michael Fulcher, organizer of the Peace Patrol, affirmed their commitment to cooperation. “We appreciate everything you do. We’re with you 100% and want to work together,” he said.

Brubacher emphasized collaboration is key but should not lead to conflict. “What I won’t allow is us butting heads at a scene,” he said. “My deputies will start asking you to step back if they feel boundaries are being crossed.”

To improve communication and avoid misunderstandings, both parties agreed to review body cam footage together.

Peace Patrol members recognized that clear guidelines would help them operate more effectively.

Deputy Chavez expressed appreciation for the volunteers’ dedication. “Each of you joined to make the community safer. We understand that. But sometimes, without guidelines, people can unintentionally overstep,” he said.

Brubacher cautioned that well-intended actions could complicate law enforcement efforts. “A simple welfare check could turn into a homicide investigation. It’s not that we don’t want your help, however it is critical not to contaminate evidence or escalate a situation,” he said.

A major concern discussed was the perception among some residents that the Peace Patrol has legal authority, which it does not.

Brubacher stressed that the Peace Patrol’s greatest strength is acting as witnesses. “We love knowing you’re out there, we need you to be the best witnesses possible. Your role is to provide information, not intervene.”

He also reminded members to be aware of trespassing laws and potential legal consequences. “Going onto someone’s property without permission could result in trespassing charges. Obstruction of law enforcement, interfering in an investigation, or hiding information could lead to misdemeanor or felony charges,” he warned. “We don’t want that for anyone. We respect what you do and want you to stay safe.”

Deputy Chavez said, “Our shared goal is protecting the people of this area and creating a safe environment for everyone.”

The meeting concluded with an agreement to improve communication, training and coordination. By working together within clearly defined boundaries, the Sheriff’s office and Peace Patrol can continue serving the community effectively while ensuring everyone’s safety.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Crestone Peace Patrol, the meetings are 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Elephant Cloud Café.

If you have an emergency, call 911.

To reach the Sheriff’s office to report a crime, call (719)655-2544.

To reach the Crestone Peace Patrol for assistance in a non-emergency, call (719) 315-4117