The Crestone Eagle halts operations

From the Crestone Eagle Community Media Board of
Directors:
With deep gratitude and appreciation to Kizzen Lakai, Janet
Woodman, all current and past Eagle employees, contributors,
and readers, the Crestone Eagle Community Media (CECM)
Board of Directors is saddened to inform our community that the
newspaper has suspended operations (at least temporarily,
perhaps for good) because of financial insolvency.
This comes at a time when small newspapers across the country
and in Colorado are closing shop. We are extremely saddened to
join their ranks. The Crestone Eagle has been a loved and
important asset for all of us.
We find ourselves in a situation in which there are insufficient
resources, by a significant margin, to pay current obligations. It
is the Board of Directors’ decision that it cannot responsibly
continue to incur financial liabilities that will potentially be
unmet, including staff and contributor costs, office expenses and
other costs.
We are doing our utmost to ensure that all creditors will be paid
as soon as possible.
The CECM board and staff are grateful for the passionate and
creative work of Executive Director Jennifer Eytcheson,
Managing Editor Matt Lit, Regional Editor Zaylah Khundmiri,
their team of writers and photographers and the dedicated staff
who have been producing a beautiful and impressive publication
since it became a nonprofit entity in 2022.
The Eagle deeply appreciates all the individual donors,
subscribers and advertisers who have financially sustained the
paper.
To Kizzen and Janet: We feel an enormous amount of gratitude
to you both for establishing the The Crestone Eagle and keeping
it flying through more than three decades of love and dedicated
hard work.
Thank you.