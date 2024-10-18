The Crestone Eagle halts operations

From the Crestone Eagle Community Media Board of

Directors:

With deep gratitude and appreciation to Kizzen Lakai, Janet

Woodman, all current and past Eagle employees, contributors,

and readers, the Crestone Eagle Community Media (CECM)

Board of Directors is saddened to inform our community that the

newspaper has suspended operations (at least temporarily,

perhaps for good) because of financial insolvency.

This comes at a time when small newspapers across the country

and in Colorado are closing shop. We are extremely saddened to

join their ranks. The Crestone Eagle has been a loved and

important asset for all of us.

We find ourselves in a situation in which there are insufficient

resources, by a significant margin, to pay current obligations. It

is the Board of Directors’ decision that it cannot responsibly

continue to incur financial liabilities that will potentially be

unmet, including staff and contributor costs, office expenses and

other costs.

We are doing our utmost to ensure that all creditors will be paid

as soon as possible.

The CECM board and staff are grateful for the passionate and

creative work of Executive Director Jennifer Eytcheson,

Managing Editor Matt Lit, Regional Editor Zaylah Khundmiri,

their team of writers and photographers and the dedicated staff

who have been producing a beautiful and impressive publication

since it became a nonprofit entity in 2022.

The Eagle deeply appreciates all the individual donors,

subscribers and advertisers who have financially sustained the

paper.

To Kizzen and Janet: We feel an enormous amount of gratitude

to you both for establishing the The Crestone Eagle and keeping

it flying through more than three decades of love and dedicated

hard work.

Thank you.