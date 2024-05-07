Full-time Office Clerk

Come join THE- AWE-SOME-ONES-! Experienced individual needed for general office duties. Required skills include: Computer experience in Excel, Word and other electronic devices; Working with the public; Ability to handle stress; Ability to speak both English and Spanish is preferred, but not required; Other duties as assigned.

For a detailed job description, please contact our office. In addition to the hourly rate starting at $17.59, the County Employee Benefit Package includes vision, dental and health insurance coverage, paid time off, and a generous 401k retirement plan. Drug testing and a background check will be required for final applicant. Applications are available at the Saguache County Administration office, 505 3rd St., Saguache CO. Please submit to the Saguache County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Applications accepted until the position is filled. 719-655-2512.