Valley Community Concert Choir performs May 3 at Colorado College Baca campus

Gaelic, African, and Broadway melodies will mix with Mozart’s “Ave Verum” and other choral pieces in a performance by the Valley Community Concert Choir (VCCC) on Friday evening, May 3,at 7 p.m. at the Colorado College Baca campus auditorium.

The Choir, which has a collaborative relationship with Adams State University’s Music Department (where it rehearses), has been singing in the Valley since its founding in 1997. The VCCC is making its first appearance since closing for the Covid pandemic in 2020. The Choir performed five of its pieces on April 19 along with the ASU Chamber Choir in Richardson Hall on the ASU campus. The Choir’s May 3 performance in Crestone will be offered again on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 727 4th Street in Alamosa.

David Schneider became the VCCC’s eighth director in 2015. With a BA in music and philosophy, he has led community and church choirs for 35 years. “Our music is about feeding souls and giving back to the community,” he said. He is joined in this re-convening of the Choir by co-director Nancy West, who has been a music teacher and choral director in the Valley and elsewhere for more than 30 years.

Organized by Performances at Baca, tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for youth/students (ages 7-21) payable in cash or check at the door. The entrance to the CC Baca campus parking is off T Road, less than a mile from Crestone.